4,500 U of Michigan Health workers greenlight 1st contract

Members of the United Michigan Medicine Allied Professionals have approved their first labor contract with Michigan Medicine's clinical division, Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health.

The three-year agreement covers about 4,500 allied health professionals, including radiological professionals, physical therapists, medical assistants, social workers and other professionals, according to a Feb. 14 joint news release. Both sides reached a tentative deal in January.

"First, I want to thank all involved in the bargaining process. Their hard work has resulted in an agreement that demonstrates our deep appreciation for our highly valued team members," David Miller, MD, president of U-M Health, said in the release.



"The members of UMMAP provide critical components of our healthcare delivery and are crucial members of the teams that make Michigan Medicine a premier academic medical center. We look forward to continuing our partnership and working together to ensure our patients receive the highest standard of care."

Penni Toney, UMMAP president, shared the following statement in the release:

"Over the past year, our bargaining team has worked tirelessly to secure our first contract, and we are proud to announce that it has been ratified by our members. This achievement wouldn't have been possible without the dedication and collaboration of both our bargaining team and management. Together, we were able to reach an agreement that reflects fairness and mutual respect.

"This contract marks a major milestone for our union, but it's only the beginning. We're excited to continue building on this success, working together to strengthen and unite our union for the future."