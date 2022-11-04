Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Youturn Health partners with Sure Med Compliance for behavioral health education program

Hayley DeSilva -

Youturn Health, a virtual behavioral health support program, has teamed up with Sure Med Compliance, a digital healthcare company for pain management risk mitigation, for a new behavioral health and substance misuse education platform.

Sure Med Compliance has launched Perspectives in Care, an electronic patient-reported outcome platform, according to an Nov. 3 news release. It will gather information from patients in between clinic visits and will send the information to the provider. 

The platform will now offer Youturn Health's virtual support program, providing patients access to an online library of educational videos on stress, behavioral health, substance misuse, grief, and National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors-credentialed peer coaching support for patients and families. 

The partnership began Oct. 1. 

