Texas A&M, University Health partner on training, research hospital

Executives from Texas A&M University-San Antonio, Bryan-based Texas A&M Health and San Antonio-based University Health have partnered to expand care, medical training and research in South Texas and Bexar County.

University Health has purchased 68 acres at the west entry of Texas A&M's San Antonio campus, the health system said in a Dec. 1 news release. The University Health Institute of Public Health will be built there in "the near future," as well as a 256-bed hospital that is expected to be complete by 2027.

Bexar County has given the project $30 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money, and the Texas A&M System's board of regents has approved $45 million for the college of education and public health, the release said.

One benefit of the partnership is patients in San Antonio will no longer have to travel to University Hospital for care, according to the release.