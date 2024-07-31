Tennessee system to assume operations of 1 hospital

The Jackson-based West Tennessee Healthcare board of trustees has approved a resolution for an innovative integration model to be pursued with Paris, Tenn.-based Henry County Medical Center, according to a July 30 news release shared with Becker's.

HCMC would transfer its operations, a capital lease and commitment to provide Henry County (Tenn.) with specific healthcare services under the approved model. The health system will operate as West Tennessee Healthcare Henry County once the transaction is complete, the release said.

The model will also offer HCMC employees and employed providers positions at WTHHC, which will also take on certain liabilities and assets.

The transaction is expected to close on Oct. 1 but is subject to state regulatory approvals.

WTH is a non-profit health system with locations spanning 19 counties across both Tennessee and Missouri.