SoutheastHealth seeks partnership with larger health system

Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based SoutheastHealth wants to partner with a bigger health system through a plan called "Project Forward Vision," KFVS 12 reported May 12.

The plan is not because of financial need, but to access more resources, such as specialty care, employee wages, benefits and supply chain contracts. The system had a bond sale in May 2021 that generated more than $1.3 billion in orders, according to the station.

The system plans to have prospective partners by July, President and CEO Ken Bateman told the station. A deal could be closed by the fourth quarter of 2023.

SoutheastHealth has more than 51 care locations, including hospitals, primary and specialty care clinics.