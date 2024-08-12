Roper St. Francis to sell hospital to MUSC Health

Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis Healthcare has shared plans to sell Charleston-based Roper Hospital to the Medical University Hospital Authority, a component of the Medical University of South Carolina, according to an Aug. 10 news release.

The sale transaction will not be complete until Roper St. Francis relocates the hospital's operation to North Charleston-based Roper Hospital Medical Campus, which is expected to be in late 2029.

The purchase sale agreement, which was approved by MUSC's board of trustees Aug. 10, will include the sale of the 900,000-square foot, 332-bed Roper Hospital, the area where the medical office buildings are located, which includes parking, and parking garages. The assets sit on 11.5 acres, the release said.

"This agreement signifies an intent to sell, ensuring that Roper Hospital will remain fully operational and continue serving patients at its current location on the Charleston peninsula until the relocation to North Charleston is complete," the release said. "The final sale price will be determined based on a fair market value assessment to be conducted in 2029."

The new Roper Hospital Medical Campus will comprise a full-service acute care hospital, a 24-hour emergency room, operating rooms, new technology, and a medical office building with multiple specialty care and outpatient services.

Roper St. Francis and MUSC Health will work together to ensure a smooth transition over the next few years.