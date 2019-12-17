Quorum may sell shuttered MetroSouth hospital to consulting firm for $1

A Chicago-based healthcare consulting firm said it hopes to close a deal to buy the shuttered MetroSouth Medical Center from Quorum Health by the end of the year, according to The Chicago Tribune.

Third Horizon Strategies has been in talks with the Brentwood, Tenn.-based hospital operator to buy the south suburban Chicago hospital for $1.

Third Horizon Strategies CEO David Smith said that if the deal is closed, the company will eventually reopen parts of the facility. One of the biggest priorities for the company would be reopening the emergency department as a standalone facility.

A spokesperson for Quorum said there is no agreement at this time with Third Horizon and that it is in talks with several organizations about a transition of ownership.

Quorum closed MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, Ill., in September. It blamed multimillion dollar losses and a decline in patient population.

