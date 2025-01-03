Pennsylvania health system to acquire 16th hospital

Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Grand View Health in Sellersville, Pa.

The boards of both organizations were unanimous in their decision and approval to proceed with the transaction after signing a letter of intent in early September.

"This is a strategic decision to assure Grand View's future for the benefit of our community and our patients," Grand View President and CEO Doug Hughes said in a Jan. 3 news release. "Our board of trustees and senior leadership team welcome this opportunity to become part of St. Luke's, a network whose name is synonymous with quality, compassionate care and an outstanding culture."

Grand View was established in 1913 as Bucks County's first hospital. It has grown into a community-based system with several primary care and outpatient facilities and more than 2,000 employees, according to its website.

St. Luke's is a $4 billion regional system that comprises 15 hospitals, 20,000 employees and more than 350 outpatient facilities that serve 11 counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

"Together as partners, Grand View and St. Luke's will enhance each organization's ability to provide superb quality care and service for our patients and communities," Rick Anderson, President and CEO of St. Luke's, said.

The deal is expected to close in mid-to-late 2025, pending the completion of regulatory reviews and closing conditions.