OSF officially takes over Illinois hospital

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare officially assumed control over Dixon, Ill.-based Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital on Jan. 1, making it the Catholic-based, non-profit health system's 17th hospital acquisition.

OSF HealthCare entered into exclusive negotiations for the 80-bed hospital in May and received approval to acquire the facility in September.

"We've grown significantly over the last 10 to 15 years, and so [we are] looking forward to a very smooth integration," Kirsten Largent, CFO of OSF HealthCare, told Becker's Dec. 30. "Our last few acquisitions have been focused on standalone facilities that have struggled to continue to work as a standalone entity and bring them into access, leverage and all of our various specialty areas of care."

The hospital now operates as St. Katharine Medical Center and will follow the religious and ethical directives set by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.






