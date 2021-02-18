Ohio hospital strikes management agreement with Aultman

Millersburg, Ohio-based Pomerene Hospital entered a management agreement with Aultman Health Foundation, a Canton, Ohio-based organization that runs hospitals and an insurance company, according to a Feb. 17 news release.

Under the agreement, which took effect Jan. 29, Pomerene Hospital will be managed by Aultman. The organizations said the affiliation agreement will allow Pomerene to expand its services, increase recruitment and retention, and improve its financial performance.

"The management agreement will allow Pomerene to further develop the longstanding relationship that exists between Pomerene and Aultman and is a natural next step," Dan Mathie, chair of the board of directors of Pomerene Hospital, said in a news release.

The agreement comes nearly three years after the organizations signed a letter of intent to affiliate. Management teams and staff will remain in place after the affiliation is complete, the organizations said, and Pomerene will keep its name for now.

