North Carolina hospital will continue deal search as COVID-19 'points out just how fragile and vulnerable we are'

The CEO of New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C., said hospital leadership will continue exploring possible transactions despite new financial pressures from COVID-19, according to local news station WECT.

The hospital was scheduled to begin releasing responses to its request for proposals the week of April 6. Six organizations have responded to the request. However, meetings were canceled in March due to COVID-19. New Hanover Regional Medical Center CEO John Gizdic said the meetings may pick up through virtual communication.



Despite the setbacks, Mr. Gizdic said the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the need to explore possible partnerships.

"To me the current situation with COVID should really be a strong indication as to why it's a good time and really justify asking these types of questions," he said, according to WECT. "This type of situation to me points out just how fragile and vulnerable we are as an organization, and how quickly circumstances can change even though we are large, you know a crisis like this can quickly change our circumstances and situation."

