Nationwide Children's assumes ownership of Mercy Health-Children's Hospital

Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Children's Hospital has taken over ownership of Toledo, Ohio-based Mercy Health-Children's Hospital, which will be named Nationwide Children's Hospital-Toledo.

The two organizations began working together Jan. 1, 2020, to improve pediatric physician recruitment, medical education and care coordination, according to a March 1 news release.

"Mercy Health is proud to have partnered with a nationally recognized children's hospital that shares our vision of advancing pediatric care services throughout the region," said Bob Baxter, president of Mercy Health-Toledo. "Mercy Health-Children's Hospital has provided the highest-quality care to our community for more than two decades and are now pleased to transition this commitment to Nationwide Children's Hospital, who will take the lead in providing pediatric expertise and resources to the region."