Multiple parties eye shuttered Alabama hospital: 4 things to know

Multiple healthcare providers have come forward to express interest in Thomasville (Ala.) Regional Medical Center, which suspended operations in late September due to financial challenges and staff shortages.

Here are four things to know:

1. The hospital's assets, including bank accounts, land, buildings, equipment and supplies, have since been placed into receivership.

2. North Avenue Capital, the mortgage holder, has been working with the receiver, Thomasville leadership and Thomasville's healthcare authority, to develop a hospital marketing plan for potential buyers.

3. "We are encouraged by the number of providers who have reached out to us and expressed interest in TRMC," Sheldon Day, mayor of Thomasville, said in an Oct. 30 statement shared with Becker's. "It is our sincere hope the interest from these providers will lead to an eventual purchase and reopening of TRMC."

4. North Avenue Capital, the receiver and the Healthcare Authority will provide an update and progress report on the hospital to the court Nov. 4, the statement said.







