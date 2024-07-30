Missouri approves Mercy plans for $650M hospital

Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy received unanimous approval from the Missouri Facilities Review Committee to build a $650 million medical campus in Wentzville, Mo.

Anticipated to take four years to build, the campus will include Mercy Hospital Wentzville, a 75-bed hospital and emergency department. The hospital will sit alongside other specialty service centers, including those for cardiovascular, oncology and orthopedic care, according to a July 29 new release from Mercy.



The new medical campus will be Missouri's first since Mercy Hospital Joplin opened in 2015 after a 2011 tornado.



Mercy will break ground on the 60-acre campus in the coming months, the release said.



"The hospital will not only meet the urgent health care needs of our rapidly growing population but also create hundreds of jobs, fostering economic development," Wentzville Mayor Nick Guccione said in the release.