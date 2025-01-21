Mississippi systems compete to buy 96-bed hospital

The Oktibbeha County board of supervisors has approved a request for proposals seeking a buyer for OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville, Miss., with two of the state's largest health systems interested in acquiring the hospital, according to ABC affiliate WTVA.

Tupelo-based North Mississippi Health Services and Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care are interested in buying the 96-bed, county-owned hospital, according to the report.

Hospitals interested in submitting an initial proposal have until March 7, with final proposals due April 17, OCH Regional said in a statement provided to Becker's.

"While we understand the decision to consider the sale of our hospital, OCH Regional Medical Center remains steadfast in our mission to provide the highest level of care to the people of Oktibbeha County and beyond," according to the statement. "During this transitional and uncertain time, OCH is committed to working closely with the board of supervisors to provide all necessary information to ensure an informed and transparent process."

The hospital and country board are expected to decide on a potential new owner by early May.