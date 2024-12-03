Michigan hospital joins Insight Health

Flint, Mich.-based Insight Health System officially acquired Coldwater (Mich.) Regional Hospital from Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica on Dec. 1.

Insight and ProMedica signed a definitive asset purchase agreement for the hospital in mid-September.

The 87-bed hospital, now Insight Hospital and Medical Center Coldwater, comprises 430 employees and has a level 4trauma designation.

"For over 85 years, Coldwater Regional Hospital has provided critical medical and wellness services to the people of Coldwater and surrounding communities, and the Insight team is excited to build upon that legacy with our unique brand of patient care that is second to none," Jawad Shah, MD, founder and CEO of Insight Health System, said in a Dec. 3 news release shared with Becker's.

Insight comprises six acute-care hospitals, six surgery centers, 28 clinics, 580 physicians, 4,200 employees and 10 unions.