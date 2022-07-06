Methodist Hospital of Southern California joins Keck Medicine of USC

Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California announced that Methodist Hospital of Southern California in Arcadia, is now part of Keck Medicine and will be known as USC Arcadia Hospital.

The affiliation was finalized July 1 and brings residents of the San Gabriel Valley greater access to Keck Medicine's specialized care, research and technology, according to a July 6 press release from Keck Medicine.

Dan Ausman, president and chief executive officer of USC Arcadia Hospital, said the relationship strengthens the care available in the community.

"The partnership brings our community expanded access to a full range of physician specialties, technology and clinical services that will benefit our patients, employees and physicians," Mr. Ausman said in the press release.

Plans for future developments include investment in USC Arcadia Hospital's equipment, infrastructure and services. Additionally, the health system will develop academic and training opportunities for USC residents and fellows at USC Arcadia Hospital.