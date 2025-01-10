Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Mercy to acquire 10 urgent care facilities: 4 things to know

Kristin Kuchno -

Mercy Health-Toledo (Ohio) will launch a network of urgent cares through the acquisition of 10 facilities, with new ownership effective April 1.

Four things to know:

1. Mercy Health Urgent Care signed an asset purchase agreement with Greater Midwest Urgent Cares on Dec. 20, according to a Jan. 10 health system news release shared with Becker's.

2. Mercy Health has begun a process to transition employees at the acquired facilities to join its network in Toledo, the release said.

3. Under the new ownership, Mercy Health plans to update exterior signage and invest in technology infrastructure, including medical equipment and electronic medical records.

4. The acquired urgent care centers encompass four locations in Toledo, two in Southeast Michigan and additional facilities in Waterville, Rossford, Findlay and Bowling Green, Ohio.

Mercy Health-Toledo is part of Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health.

