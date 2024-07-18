Medical group exits Prospect affiliate, joins Care New England network

Boston-based Arches Medical Partners' physician group will leave CharterCare Provider Group, part of Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holding, and partner with Integra Community Care Network, part of Providence, R.I.-based Care New England Health System, according to a July 18 news release shared with Becker's. Arches medical group will bring nine locations and 40 primary care providers under Integra.

"We want to increase access and quality for patients and remove barriers that lead to physician burnout and frustration," Chris Kryder, MD, founder of Arches, said in the release. "The Rhode Island healthcare market which we entered this year is fragile. Integra provides the stability we need to fulfill the promise of primary care for the communities we serve."

News of the move comes after Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha filed a motion to have Prospect held in contempt for refusal to comply with a court order to pay $17 million in unpaid bills to vendors at CharterCare's Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence, R.I.

Prospect told Becker's in a July 15 statement that it has complied with the judge's orders and did not understand Mr. Neronha's motion. The hospital chain also recently received approval from Mr. Neronha and the Rhode Island department of health to sell the two hospitals with multiple requirements tacked on from each party.

Becker's has reached out to CharterCare and will update this story should more information become available.