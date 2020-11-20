Lee Health, Cleveland Clinic partner in Southwest Florida

Cleveland Clinic and Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health have established a strategic alliance to help improve patient care in Southwest Florida.

Under the deal, Cleveland Clinic and Lee Health will share clinical and operational best practices and work on projects to improve efficiencies, boost access to care and lower costs.

Both organizations are also exploring opportunities to affiliate on specific clinical service lines.



Although specific service line affiliations have not been decided, it is likely that Lee Health’s heart and vascular, orthopedics, oncology and neuroscience services will be evaluated as potential areas for affiliation, a Cleveland Clinic spokesperson told Becker's.

"It is exciting to have these two high-quality organizations team up in this innovative alliance to advance healthcare in this region in a way that neither party can achieve on its own," said David Collins, chair of the Lee Health board. "The board of directors is eager to see what emerges as Lee Health and Cleveland Clinic begin to collaborate and is looking forward to providing strategic oversight to the projects that will be brought forward."

