Larkin Health System takes over Mind Springs Health management

Grand Junction, Colo.-based Mind Springs Health has signed a management agreement with South Miami, Fla.-based Larkin Health System.

Under the agreement, Nicholas Torres, DNP, will serve as interim CEO of Mind Springs Health. Dr. Torres is currently CEO of South Miami-based Larkin Community Hospital's South Miami Campus and adjunct clinical faculty at the University of Miami, according to a Nov. 18 news release shared with Becker's.

Dr. Torres will replace John Sheehan, who stepped down to support the transition of leadership. Dr. Torres also previously served as director of patient care services at Jackson Health System and director of behavioral health at Larkin Community Hospital.

Mind Springs Health offers mental health care, including crisis-response services, outpatient treatment offices, residential substance-use disorder treatment and operates West Springs Hospital.





