Hospital M&A: 9 recent deals

Several hospitals and health systems are pursuing merger and acquisition deals, and a few transactions have been called off in recent months.

Here are nine transactions involving hospitals and health systems that were announced, finalized or terminated since June 1:

1. Oakland, Md.-based Garrett Regional Medical Center joined West Virginia University Health System on July 1.

2. Methodist Hospital of Southern California in Arcadia joined Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California in July and is now known as USC Arcadia Hospital.

3. Tucson, Ariz.-based TMC Health has ended its bid in June to buy Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley, Ariz. The hospital closed June 30.

4. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Dallas-based Steward Health Care System abandoned their proposed deal involving five Utah hospitals in June. The decision came 13 days after the Federal Trade Commission challenged the transaction.

5. Butler (Pa.) Health System and Greensburg, Pa.-based Excela Health signed a letter of intent in June to form a five-hospital system that would generate more than $1 billion in revenue.

6. Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare announced in June that it plans to buy a shuttered hospital from West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health.

7. Two New Jersey health systems — Saint Peter's Healthcare System and RWJBarnabas Health — terminated a definitive agreement to merge in June. Leadership of New Brunswick-based Saint Peter's Healthcare System and West Orange-based RWJ Barnabas Health agreed to call off the deal after the Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit to block the transaction.

8. Exeter (N.H.) Health Resources and Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health signed a definitive agreement on June 30 to establish terms under which Exeter would join BILH.



9. The Illinois State Health Facilities and Services Review Board voted 6-0 on June 7 to allow El Segundo, Calif.-based Pipeline Health to sell two Illinois hospitals to Michigan-based Resilience Healthcare for $92 million.