55-bed hospital joins WVU Health System

Oakland, Md.-based Garrett Regional Medical Center joined West Virginia University Health System on July 1.

Garrett Regional is a 55-bed, not-for-profit, acute care facility in Garrett County, Md. It includes a four-bed intensive care unit, a 10-bed sub-acute rehabilitation unit, a family-centered maternity suite, and a 13-bed outpatient surgical unit with a four-bed surgical suite.

Garrett Regional Board of Directors Chair Shane Grady said in a press release that this relationship provides exciting opportunities.

"Enhancing the existing relationship between Garrett Regional Medical Center and WVU Medicine will continue the remarkable progress the hospital has made over the years and allow for even greater advancements in the care they provide our region," Mr. Grady said.

Albert L. Wright Jr., PharmD, president and CEO of the WVU Health System, said the relationship between the two organizations has grown over the last several years and will continue to grow.

"We are honored that the residents of Garrett County and the surrounding region have put their faith and trust in us to provide them with world-class healthcare, and we will continue to do just that for many years to come," Dr. Wright said.