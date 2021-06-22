Healthcare has seen 6 megadeals in last year: PwC

In the 12 months through May 15, the healthcare industry has seen six megadeals valued at more than $5 billion, according to a report released June 22 by PwC.

According to midyear projections by PwC, there was only one megadeal each in 2019 and 2020.

The megadeals in the 12 months through May 15 included two $10 billion-plus deals targeting contract research organizations; Humana's acquisition of the remaining 60 percent stake of Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred at Home; and Walgreens Boots Alliances' sale of its Alliance Healthcare business to AmerisourceBergen. PwC said it also classified two special purpose acquisition company initial public offerings as megadeals.

In addition to the megadeals, overall health service deal volumes recovered from pandemic lows. In particular, the fourth quarter of 2020 saw the highest quarterly deal volume in history at 352. Then the first quarter of 2021 beat that record, reaching 426.



"Pandemic progress means dealmakers are starting to refocus on pursuing competitive advantage," Nick Donkar, PwC's U.S. health services deals leader, said. "We see investors adding capabilities and rethinking ecosystems, with a laser focus on value and patient-centricity."