Hawaii system acquires Sutter Health behavioral hospital

Honolulu-based The Queen's Health Systems has acquired Ewa Beach, Hawaii-based Kahi Mohala, a behavioral health hospital, from San Francisco-based Sutter Health.

Kahi Mohala opened in 1983 and is the only freestanding, nonprofit psychiatric hospital in Hawaii, according to an Oct. 8 news release.

Following the acquisition, Queen's plans to invest new behavioral health services into the hospital's campus to ensure community access.

Over the next few months, the health system plans to transition services for patients and support employees through the process. Queen's has hired many of the hospital's employees to run child and adolescent mental health services, which will be a continued priority for the health system.

"Queen’s has encouraged all other Kahi Mohala employees to apply for the many opportunities available at its various locations," the release said.