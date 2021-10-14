Goldman Sachs, Charlesbank acquire 1,100-physician primary care network

Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Charlesbank Capital Partners completed their acquisition of MDVIP, a national network of 1,100 primary care physicians.

The two private equity funds purchased their majority stake in the Boca Raton, Fla.-based primary care physician network from Leonard Green & Partners and Summit Partners.

MDVIP offers membership-based primary care and serves about 362,000 patients.

"For more than two decades, MDVIP has redefined primary care for both physicians and patients to enhance their experience and improve healthcare outcomes," said MDVIP Chair and CEO Bret Jorgensen, who will continue to lead the company. "With this investment from Goldman Sachs and Charlesbank, MDVIP is ideally positioned to advance its strategic growth initiatives and continue expanding its portfolio of services to meet increasing demand for more personalized care."

