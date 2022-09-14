Genesis Health System and MercyOne to partner

Davenport, Iowa-based Genesis Health System and Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health affiliate MercyOne have signed a letter of intent to develop a strategic partnership, according to a Sept. 14 media release shared with Becker's.

Genesis Health System offers healthcare services for a 17-county region of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, while MercyOne is a connected system of healthcare facilities and services located primarily in Iowa.

The Genesis Health System Board of Directors unanimously selected MercyOne as its choice for a partner after an exploration process that began in December 2021. After signing the letter of intent, the organizations will conduct additional due diligence and conclusively finalize the terms of a definitive agreement.

Genesis Health System President and CEO Doug Cropper said their commitment was to select a partner willing to invest in Genesis and enhance its ability to grow, thrive, and deliver seamless, integrated care in the region.

"MercyOne is a strong cultural fit with Genesis and shares our commitment to the Genesis Mission, Vision and Values. With this selection, we will be able to leverage the skill, talent and scale of national and regional resources while retaining local leadership and focus. We believe MercyOne is the best partner to deepen our commitment to quality, safety and patient experience," Mr. Cropper said.

MercyOne President and CEO Bob Ritz said they look forward to shaping the framework to enhance access to care in the region.

"MercyOne and Genesis Health System are both mission-driven organizations committed to delivering the highest quality care and best patient experience to all we serve across Iowa," said Mr. Ritz.