Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Flagler Health+ purchases 70 acres for medical complex

Marissa Plescia (Twitter) - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

St. Augustine, Fla.-based Flagler Health+ has acquired about 70 acres of land in Palm Coast, Fla., which will be used to build a health complex with an inpatient hospital.

Construction for a health village is already occurring on seven acres the system owns in Palm Coast, which will be for behavioral health, orthopedics, specialty care, imaging and laboratory services, according to a Dec. 17 news release.

Flagler also recently announced a partnership with Jacksonville-based University of Florida Health, which will expand clinical services — with new primary care sites in St. Johns and Flagler counties — and medical education programs.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles