Flagler Health+ purchases 70 acres for medical complex

St. Augustine, Fla.-based Flagler Health+ has acquired about 70 acres of land in Palm Coast, Fla., which will be used to build a health complex with an inpatient hospital.

Construction for a health village is already occurring on seven acres the system owns in Palm Coast, which will be for behavioral health, orthopedics, specialty care, imaging and laboratory services, according to a Dec. 17 news release.

Flagler also recently announced a partnership with Jacksonville-based University of Florida Health, which will expand clinical services — with new primary care sites in St. Johns and Flagler counties — and medical education programs.