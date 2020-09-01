Direct care merger to create 850-center provider

Premise Health, a Brentwoood, Tenn.-based direct healthcare provider, signed a definitive agreement to acquire wellness center operator CareHere, the companies said Sept. 1.

With the acquisition of CareHere, Premise Health's annual revenue will grow to about $1 billion. Premise Health said the deal allows it to expand its offerings to additional markets and grow its healthcare services to self-funded employers.

The combined direct healthcare company will reach more than 11 million eligible lives across more than 2,200 clients. In addition, Premise Health will grow to 850 on-site and near-site wellness centers across 45 states and Guam.

The transaction is slated to close Sept. 30.

