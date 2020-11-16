CHS wants out of Mississippi hospital lease

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems is seeking to end its lease of Northwest Mississippi Medical Center, a 181-bed hospital in Clarksdale, according to The Press Register.

CHS is seeking to end the 30-year lease of the hospital 15 years early. If the lease is terminated, Greenville, Miss.-based Delta Health System said it wants to take over NMRMC. It has signed an agreement seeking to purchase NMRMC and its affiliated physician clinics, according to the report.

NMRMC is in Coahoma County, and the county supervisor, Paul Pearson, said recruiting physicians to the area is a major challenge. He said that's likely to change if Delta Health System takes over the hospital.

"I think that DHS, they already have doctors willing to come here and they are going to provide the services that we need," Mr. Pearson told Fox13.

CHS didn't respond to Becker's request for comment by deadline.

