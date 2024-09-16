CHS to buy 10 Arizona urgent care centers

Tucson, Ariz.-based Northwest Urgent Care, a subsidiary of Community Health Systems, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 10 urgent care centers in the state from Carbon Health, Carbon Health, a primary and urgent care provider headquartered in San Francisco.

Northwest Urgent Care is part of CHS' Northwest Healthcare, which would see its network grow to more than 80 care sites should the acquisition close.

"Our strategic investments are accelerating the growth of important access points in our health systems and expanding capacity for more patients," CHS CEO Tim Hingtgen said in a Sept. 16 news release. "In markets like Tucson, we are successfully executing strategies that make healthcare accessible and convenient, further improve our competitive position, and generate value for all of our stakeholders."

Over the past five years, Northwest Healthcare invested about $200 million in strategic growth and capital projects throughout the region. This includes the development of new hospitals: Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita in Sahuarita and Northwest Medical Center Houghton in Tucson.

"We are grateful for the skills and compassion of our Northwest Healthcare physicians, nurses and other team members who deliver safe, quality care for patients," Mr. Hingtgen said. "Last year, they provided medical care for more than 845,000 encounters, and the acquisition of these 10 urgent care centers will make the network’s impact even stronger."

Franklin, Tenn.-based CHS, a 70-hospital system, expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter.