CHI Health, radiology group end 75-year partnership

CHI Health in Omaha, Neb., and Advanced Medical Imaging terminated their relationship after 75 years, according to the Lincoln Journal-Star.

The termination was effective June 16 and affects radiology services that AMI provided at CHI Health/Saint Elizabeth Regional Medical Center in Lincoln, Neb.

Lincoln-based AMI claimed that CHI "unilaterally elected to terminate its relationship with AMI in favor of an Omaha-based radiology group," according to a June 16 news release cited by the Journal-Star.

In contrast, Derek Vance, president of CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart, told the Journal-Star the organizations didn't have a formal contract for general imaging services.



"We gave AMI courtesy notice of 90 days — they opted to leave (end service) immediately," Mr. Vance told the newspaper.



CHI Health's new radiology partner is RadCon, a radiology group in Omaha that specializes in hospital-based imaging, according to the report.