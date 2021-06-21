Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

CHI Health, radiology group end 75-year partnership

Morgan Haefner - Print  | 
Listen

CHI Health in Omaha, Neb., and Advanced Medical Imaging terminated their relationship after 75 years, according to the Lincoln Journal-Star.

The termination was effective June 16 and affects radiology services that AMI provided at CHI Health/Saint Elizabeth Regional Medical Center in Lincoln, Neb.

Lincoln-based AMI claimed that CHI "unilaterally elected to terminate its relationship with AMI in favor of an Omaha-based radiology group," according to a June 16 news release cited by the Journal-Star

In contrast, Derek Vance, president of CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart, told the Journal-Star the organizations didn't have a formal contract for general imaging services.

"We gave AMI courtesy notice of 90 days — they opted to leave (end service) immediately," Mr. Vance told the newspaper.

CHI Health's new radiology partner is RadCon, a radiology group in Omaha that specializes in hospital-based imaging, according to the report.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles