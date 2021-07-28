Centra, UVA Health strike affiliation

Lynchburg, Va.-based Centra and UVA Health in Charlottesville, Va., struck a clinical affiliation, the health systems said July 28.

The affiliation aims to share expertise and bring new service lines to their communities. For example, UVA Health malignant hematology experts will hold clinics at Centra's cancer center, and UVA Health's transplant specialists will hold clinics in Lynchburg.

Recruitment initiatives for specialist physicians also will be a focus of their affiliation.

"UVA Health is a leading academic medical center, and whilst it is relatively near Lynchburg, we know that patients want access to the most advanced care as close to home as possible," Richard Tugman, Centra's interim CEO, said in a news release.