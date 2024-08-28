California systems partner to expand care access

Escondido, Calif.-based Palomar Health and San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare are collaborating to broaden the range of healthcare services available to patients in North County.

The partnership, announced Aug. 28, is not a transaction. Rather, the systems will work together to establish programs across clinical service lines, according to a joint news release.

As part of the partnership, Sharp will expand its services into North County, including primary care and medical services as appropriate based on the community's needs, the release said. Patients of Palomar will have access to Sharp's specialized and higher-acuity services, such as organ transplants and advanced cancer treatments, not currently available at Palomar.

Palomar Health, California's largest public health district, anchored by two medical center campuses, will maintain its public designation, according to the release.

The partnership is expected to be fully operational within 12 months.





