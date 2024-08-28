California county votes unanimously to acquire HCA hospital

Santa Clara (Calif.) County's board of supervisors voted unanimously on Aug. 27 to purchase San Jose, Calif.-based Regional Medical Center, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, for $175 million.

The vote approved providing the county with a notice of intent to purchase the hospital and set a Sept. 24 public hearing to approve the hospital purchase, a spokesperson for the county told Becker's.

"This will allow Santa Clara Valley Healthcare system to expand and enhance their existing network and service lines, offer specialty and subspecialty services available in their network to the East San Jose community, and continue to deliver positive healthcare outcomes the community has come to expect from Regional Medical Center," a spokesperson for Regional Medical Center said in an Aug. 27 statement shared with Becker's.

On Aug. 21, the county said that it had reached a tentative agreement with HCA Healthcare to purchase Regional Medical Center.

The 252-bed hospital was initially set to close its trauma center and ST-elevation myocardial infarction program services on Aug. 12. However, HCA canceled closure plans and downgraded trauma services, certain cardiac services and comprehensive stroke services at the hospital in early August.









