Boone Health to sign LOI for new Missouri hospital: 4 things to know

Columbia, Mo.-based Boone Health and local officials are expected to sign a letter of intent Oct. 14 for a new critical access hospital in Mexico, Mo.

Here are four things to know:

1. Boone Health will sign the LOI with the city of Mexico, Audrain County (Mo.) Commission and Audrain County Health Department, according to an Oct. 10 news release shared with Becker's.

2. The LOI will help move forward the discussion of developing a Medicare-certified critical access hospital.

3. "The signing marks the beginning of detailed negotiations toward a potential lease or management agreement between the municipalities and Boone Health," the release said.

4. Boone Health comprises primary care offices, private practice clinics, outpatient services and affiliated hospitals, like the 392-bed Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Mo.