Ascension Kansas hospital acquires urgent care provider: 6 things to know

Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan (Kan.) acquired K+Stat Urgent Care's assets, effective Nov. 1, according to an Oct. 31 news release shared with Becker's.

Here are six things to know:

1. Via Christi, sponsored by St. Louis-based Ascension, comprises six hospitals, 75 care sites and 6,400 employees in Kansas.

2. K+Stat is the largest family practice group in Manhattan (Kan.) and features family practice physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants who provide emergency and urgent care, according to its website.

3. The urgent care facility will maintain its existing location and name, with its website and digital properties combined into the Via Christi Manhattan website.

4. All K+Stat existing employees were offered the opportunity to remain employed under Via Christi.

5. "This acquisition is critical to Via Christi’s commitment to expanding healthcare options in Manhattan and keeping care close to home for those in the community," Bob Copple, president of Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, said in the release.

6. Ascension comprises 139 hospitals, 2,600 care sites and more than 40 senior living facilities across 19 states. It has over 134,000 employees and 45,000 aligned providers.