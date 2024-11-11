A flurry of hospital M&A moves to start November

From CHS striking a deal to sell another hospital to General Catalyst signing a definitive agreement with Summa Health, here are 11 hospital M&A moves reported by Becker's since Nov. 1:

1. Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems continues to make progress on its $1 billion divestiture plan and aims to sell Merit Health Biloxi (Miss.), a 153-bed acute care hospital, to Gulfport, Miss.-based Memorial Health System.

2. Alhambra, Calif.-based Astrana Health entered into a $745 million definitive agreement to acquire certain assets and businesses from Los Angeles-based Prospect Health System.

3. Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health reached a $485 million definitive agreement to join General Catalyst's Health Assurance Transformation Corp.

4. California Attorney General Rob Bonta conditionally approved a pediatric hospital merger under which Children's HealthCare of California, the parent company of Children's Hospital of Orange County and CHOC at Mission Hospital, and Rady Children's Hospital and Health Center, the parent company of Rady Children's Hospital–San Diego, will form a single parent entity called Rady Children's Health.

5. A 30-year lease purchase agreement between Desert Healthcare District and Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare for Palm Springs, Calif.-based Desert Regional Medical Center was approved by voters.

6. Flint, Mich.-based Insight Health System officially took over Trumbull Regional Medical Center and Hillside Rehabilitation hospital, both in Warren, Ohio, from Dallas-based Steward Health Care.

7. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health completed its acquisition of UCI Medical Affiliates from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of South Carolina.

8. Oakland, Calif.-based Alameda Health System will assume governance of St. Rose Hospital in Hayward, Calif., amid financial pressures.

9. Christus Health Ark-La-Tex, part of Irving, Texas-based Christus Health, completed its purchase of Dallas-based Steward Health Care's Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas.

10. Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan (Kan.) acquired K+Stat Urgent Care's assets.

11. The University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System Authority acquired Ascension St. Vincent's Health System.