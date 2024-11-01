California hospital joins safety-net system: 6 things to know

Oakland, Calif.-based Alameda Health System will assume governance of St. Rose Hospital in Hayward, Calif., amid financial pressures.

Here are six things to know:

1. The hospital was at risk of closure, according to a Nov. 1 news release from the safety-net health system.

2. In 2023, the two organizations began discussing how a partnership or affiliation could allow St. Rose to continue caring for patients.

3. On Nov. 1, the system's board and the hospital's board executed a membership issuance agreement that established Alameda as St. Rose's sole statutory member, the release said.

4. "Alameda Health System has extended a lifeline to our hospital, made a significant investment in the health and wellbeing of our patients, and secured stability for our highly skilled staff," Garrett Contreras, chair of the board of directors at St. Rose, said in the release. "St. Rose Hospital and Alameda Health System share a fundamental value: that high-quality health care should be available to all, not a privileged few."

5. St. Rose will continue operating as an independent nonprofit hospital and will become an affiliate of Alameda Health System, which includes three other acute care hospitals and a psychiatric hospital.

6. The hospital's board of directors will now be appointed by Alameda Health.