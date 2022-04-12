8 hospital, health system deals ended since October

Eight hospital and health system deals have been called off since October, whether it was the cancellation of a merger or acquisition or the unwinding of a partnership.

1. Hackensack Meridian, Englewood withdraw merger plans

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health and Englewood (N.J.) Health have dropped their merger plans, a spokesperson for Hackensack Meridian told Becker's.

2. Canyon Atlantic ends bid to buy 2 Pennsylvania hospitals

The prospective buyer of two shuttered Pennsylvania hospitals has filed a motion to end litigation to purchase the facilities, The Daily Local reported March 8.

3. Lifespan, Care New England withdraw merger application

The boards of Lifespan and Care New England — both based in Providence, R.I. — have decided to withdraw their merger application after the Federal Trade Commission made an announcement Feb. 17 it would file suit to block the deal.

4. Hoag, Providence to split: 5 things to know

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach, Calif., and Providence, a Catholic health system based in Renton, Wash., said they would end their affiliation in January.

5. Trinity Health won't buy Tower Health hospital

Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic has abandoned its plan to buy Tower Health's Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

6. Arizona hospital backs out of potential LifePoint partnership

Nonprofit Yuma (Ariz.) Regional Medical Center will not move ahead with an affiliation with Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health and said it will explore other options to better meet the needs of the community.

7. Ascension, AdventHealth to unwind partnership

Ascension and AdventHealth are unwinding their Amita Health partnership after working together for nearly seven years, the organizations announced Oct. 21.

8. SSM Health ditches deal to sell Missouri hospital to Quorum

St. Louis-based SSM Health has abandoned its plan to sell a Missouri hospital to Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health, according to the News Tribune.