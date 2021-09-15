6 transactions involving HCA Healthcare

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has entered into or completed several acquisition and divestiture agreements since May 1.

Below is a breakdown of six of them:

1. HCA to shed 47 home health, hospice, therapy locations

In a deal announced Sept. 8, HCA Healthcare plans to sell off 47 home health locations, hospices and therapy agencies across 22 states to Lafayette, La.-based LHC Group.

2. HCA buys Tennessee hospital

HCA Healthcare completed its purchase of Springfield, Tenn.-based NorthCrest Health, according to a Sept. 1 news release.

3. Piedmont's service area covers 85% of Georgia residents after 4-hospital buy: Moody's

After a recent acquisition of four Georgia acute care hospitals from HCA Healthcare, Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare now has the ability to serve about 85 percent of Georgia residents, according to a new credit rating action from Moody's Investors Service.

4. HCA buys majority stake in Brookdale's home health, outpatient therapy unit

HCA Healthcare finalized a deal to acquire 80 percent of Brookdale Senior Living's hospice, home health and outpatient therapy division.

5. HCA to sell Georgia hospital to AdventHealth for $635M

HCA Healthcare planned to sell a 230-bed Georgia hospital to Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, the for-profit hospital operator said May 13.

6. HCA buys rural Georgia hospital for $73M

HCA Healthcare completed its purchase of Meadows Regional Medical Center in Vidalia, Ga., in May.