The Leapfrog grades of hospitals hit with immediate jeopardy warnings

Eight of 10 hospitals in the U.S. that recently have faced a possible loss of Medicare or Medicaid funding from CMS due to immediate jeopardy situations have regained compliance. However, the hospitals facing these situations are not always ones that are graded poorly in other methodologies.

Five of the 10 at risk for losing funding recently received grades ranging from A's to C's from The Leapfrog Group's 2023 annual hospital rankings, including:

St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale, Wash., received an A.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C., received a B.

University of North Carolina Medical Center in Chapel Hill received a B.

Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center received a C.

John Muir Health's Walnut Creek (Calif.) Medical Center received a C.

Hospitals in the 10 recently reported on by Becker's that were not graded by The Leapfrog Group include: