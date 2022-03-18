South Shore Hospital's chief of medicine dies in diving accident

Robert McIntyre, MD, chief of medicine at South Shore Hospital, died March 17 after an apparent diving accident in Florida, according to a news release from the South Weymouth, Mass.-based health system.

Dr. McIntyre, 58, was on vacation in Florida and had scheduled a dive March 17 from a charter boat, set to last 35-45 minutes, NBC affiliate WBTS-CD reported. He never resurfaced after the dive. The captain of the charter boat called for help, and the U.S. Coast Guard recovered the physician's body in the afternoon. An autopsy still must be performed to determine cause of death.

Dr. McIntyre joined South Shore Hospital in 2012 as a hospitalist, eventually serving as medical director for the division of hospital medicine and then chair of the department of medicine. He had previously worked at Hyannis, Mass.-based Cape Cod Hospital and the Boston Veterans Administration Medical Center. Dr. McIntyre was also a captain in the Massachusetts Army National Guard, serving in its medical corps.

"Our health system and its colleagues suffered a terrible loss," South Shore Hospital's news release reads. "Along with being an extraordinarily talented and gifted physician who cared deeply about his patients and colleagues, Bob was known for his compassion, intelligence and sense of humor. He was a mentor to members of our hospitalist staff, friend and educator to many healthcare professionals. He helped create a superb and highly respected hospitalist service."