Match Day 2021 largest on record: 6 notes

This year's Match Day held March 19 was the largest on record, according to the National Resident Matching Program, which operates the residency program application system.

Six things to know:

1. A record 48,700 people submitted applications for 38,106 open positions at residency programs — the most available in the program's history. Of these open positions, about 95 percent were filled. 

2. A record 5,915 programs participated in Match Day, 88 more than last year.

3. There were 35,194 first-year positions open, up 2.7 percent from 2020.

4. Of the 35,194 positions available for first-year residents, about half were for primary care specialties like family medicine, internal medicine and pediatrics.

5. A record number of MD medical students applied for residency positions (19,866 applicants). Of those applicants, 18,435 matched into a program, marking a 1.8 percent increase from 2020.

6. This year's match also saw a record number of 7,101 DO applicants, a 7.9 percent increase from 2020. Of those applicants, 6,327 matched into a first-year residency program, up 6 percent from last year. 

