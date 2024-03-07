Cleveland Clinic welcomes 1st US hospital into collaborative network

Parrish Medical Center in Titusville, Fla., is the first medical facility in the U.S. to be added to Cleveland Clinic's collaborative network of integrated care, the two announced March 7.

As part of membership within Cleveland Clinic's network, clinicians at Parrish Medical Center will now be able to access training and educational opportunities both on-site in Ohio and remotely. Clinicians at hospitals within the network can also connect with Cleveland Clinic specialists to request review of medically complex cases for additional clinical expertise and guidance.

To gain membership to Cleveland Clinic's connected medical network, Parrish Medical Center had to undergo a stringent review of its care quality to ensure its standards aligned with Cleveland Clinic's.

Patients at Parrish Medical Center will also now have access to remote "telestroke" care from Cleveland Clinic. More than 20,000 evaluations have been completed via the telestroke platform, allowing for 1,800 doses of blood clot fighting medication to be prescribed, according to the release.