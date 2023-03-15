9 initiatives emerging from the physician burnout crisis

A physician burnout crisis has emerged that has widespread implications for clinicians and patients alike. Not only is it causing national staff shortage issues, but burnout is changing the profession and the industry.
Burnout is resulting in worse physician mental health. A Medscape survey found 23 percent of physicians are depressed, 9 percent have thoughts of suicide and nearly half reported feeling they met the criteria for a psychiatric disorder during medical school but did not seek treatment, possibly due to mental health stigma.
Burnout coupled with common workplace stressors — such as increased documentation requirements, a lack of available support staff, time devoted to prior authorization needs, nonmedical administrators overreaching into medical decision-making and resource allocation and turnover of staff — have led to an exodus of physicians from the profession. The Massachusetts Medical Society, for example, found that 27 percent of physicians plan to leave medicine within two years.
With fewer staff and increased burnout, physicians and hospitals are turning to new solutions to keep physicians in the field and bring joy back to the profession. Here are nine things physicians, hospitals health systems are changing in light of the burnout crisis:
