33 states where physicians can earn multistate licenses

Thirty-three states have joined the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact, which provides physicians a voluntary, expedited pathway to practice in multiple states.

The compact aims to increase access to healthcare, particularly in underserved or rural areas. It extends access to medical specialists and telemedicine, according to the website.

Here are the states that have joined the compact as of Feb. 28:

Alabama

Arizona

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming