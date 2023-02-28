33 states where physicians can earn multistate licenses

Thirty-three states have joined the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact, which provides physicians a voluntary, expedited pathway to practice in multiple states.
The compact aims to increase access to healthcare, particularly in underserved or rural areas. It extends access to medical specialists and telemedicine, according to the website.
Here are the states that have joined the compact as of Feb. 28:
Alabama
Arizona
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Georgia
Idaho
Illinois
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming