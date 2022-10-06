3 recent donations to medical schools over $10M 

Here are three donations to medical schools over $10 million that Becker's has covered since Sept. 15:

1. Boston University School of Medicine will be renamed to the Boston University Aram V. Chobanian and Edward Avedisian School of Medicine after Mr. Avedisian donated $100 million to the school, The Boston Globe reported Sept. 29.

2. BHSH System will invest more than $20 million over the next five years to increase Michigan's nursing workforce through a partnership with Oakland (Mich.) University.

3. The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith will use a portion of an $18.7 million donation to expand its nursing program.