Why partnerships are a primary focus of a California CEO's strategy

As the new CEO of Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital, John Hennelly is focused on partnerships, he told the Sonoma Index-Tribune.

The Sonoma Valley Health Care District board of directors formally approved Mr. Hennelly as the hospital's new president and CEO in March. He, along with the hospital's CFO and CMO, are employed by UCSF Health in San Francisco as part of a management services agreement with UCSF that calls for integrated executive leadership.

Mr. Hennelly, who still primarily reports to the healthcare district board of directors, told the Sonoma Index-Tribune that the partnership with UCSF "opens doors" for Sonoma Valley Hospital, a small community hospital, including bringing experts from San Francisco to practice in Sonoma one or two days a week.

He also told the newspaper the UCSF partnership will continue to bring more services to the hospital that patients with private insurance seek out.

Additionally, he cited partnerships to address the hospital's 10 percent employee vacancy rate.

He said he hopes to relaunch the student intern program for local high school students to learn about healthcare careers, according to the Sonoma Index-Tribune.

"I believe firmly that this is an educational operation," Mr. Hennelly told the newspaper. "Let's expose the next generation to these opportunities."

