Who leads UHS? 13 execs to know

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services is one of the nation's largest hospital operators, with 400 acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities and ambulatory centers across the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.K.

The health system is currently recovering from a massive cyberattack that affected all of its 250-plus locations in the U.S. The attack occurred on Sept. 27, and the health system disconnected systems and shut down its network to prevent any further spread of the malware.

Who is guiding UHS through this event? Here are the 13 executives that make up UHS' C-suite:

1. Alan Miller, chairman of the board and CEO.

2. Marc Miller, president.

3. Steve Filton, executive vice president and CFO.

4. Marvin Pember, executive vice president and president of the acute care division.

5. Matt Peterson, executive vice president and president of the behavioral health division

6. Charles Boyle, senior vice president and controller.

7. Jim Clark, senior vice president of finance in the acute care division.

8. Tom Day, senior vice president of finance for the behavioral health division.

9. Geraldine Johnson Geckle, senior vice president of human resources.

10. Matthew Klein, senior vice president and general counsel.

11. Michael Nelson, senior vice president of strategic services.

12. Victor Radina, senior vice president of corporate development.

13. Cheryl Ramagano, senior vice president and treasurer.



More articles on leadership and management:

Franciscan Health CEO: New $200M hospital part of regional strategy

Trump hospitalized, taking remdesivir for COVID-19

Joe and Jill Biden test negative for COVID-19



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.